Hexagon announces third composite hydrogen tank contract for fuel cell vehicles

Hexagon Composites (Alesund, Norway) announced Oct. 10 that it will supply compressed hydrogen tanks for serial production of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to be launched by an automotive OEM.

Hydrogen is a clean and safe energy carrier that can be used as fuel for power in a wide range of applications, and can be easily stored on a large scale. The life cycling properties of all-composite pressure cylinders, with plastic liners and carbon fiber structure, make them more suitable for storage of hydrogen than metal lined alternatives.

Hexagon is currently developing the tanks to support anticipated production activities as early as the 2020 timeframe. Production is planned to run for at least five years. Hexagon estimates the combined value for development and serial production to be in the range of USD 50 to 70 million (approximately NOK 0.4 billion to 0.6 billion).

"This is a major contract for Hexagon and for the growing FCEV industry,” says Rick Rashilla, senior vice president of Hexagon Composites' Hydrogen Automotive business. “Hexagon Composites is committed to investing resources into the success of this project and for the adoption of Hydrogen in combination with fuel-cell technology as a low-carbon alternative fuel for mobility applications.”