Henkel opens Innovation and Interaction Center for 3D Printing

Henkel (Düsseldorf, Germany) announced June 26 it has opened its Innovation and Interaction Center (IIC) for 3D Printing at its Tallaght site near Dublin, Ireland. The IIC, which is the first in a new generation of global industrial customer centers, will become Henkel’s European regional hub for technology presentations, demonstrations, training and testing, as well as customer service for 3D Printing solutions.

The IIC in Dublin, which is in proximity to the existing R&D and production facility for 3D Printing Loctite resins, comprises laboratories, customer service offices, meeting rooms and 3D Printing facilities. It is equipped with Carbon and HP printers in addition to specialized Henkel equipment, technology and devices. As the European hub for the technology the IIC is designed to engage customers across various industries such as medical devices, automotive, consumer goods and manufacturing.

“The opening of our first Innovation and Interaction Center in Ireland will further strengthen our expertise and capabilities to bring 3D Printing solutions into manufacturing processes of our broad customer base,” explains Michael Todd, Global Head of Innovation at Henkel Adhesive Technologies.

“The close connection to our scientists and engineers as well as to the production will enable us to accelerate the development of new solutions for our customers and will foster the identification and realization of tailor-made 3D Printing applications across industries,” Philipp Loosen, Head of 3D Printing at Henkel Adhesive Technologies, adds.

Later this year Henkel will open two further regional centers for 3D Printing, one in Rocky Hill, CT, US for North America and another one in Shanghai, China for Asia.