Gurit to produce carbon composite exterior body panels

Gurit (Wattwil, Switzerland) announced on October 16 that it has won a contract for the production and supply of carbon fiber composite exterior car body panels from an Italian premium automotive OEM. Total value of the new five-year contract is approximately 8.5 million CHF ($8.72 million USD), and series production for the project is scheduled to start in 2019.
As part of the contract, Gurit will supply carbon-fiber body panels optimized to achieve best-in-class weight and surface performance for the high-end performance vehicle they will be fit to. The parts will be manufactured using Gurit’s patented press technology at the company’s volume manufacturing site in Hungary.
The newly-won contract, says the company, increases order intake for exterior panels in 2017 to a total value of 29 million CHF ($29.75 USD). “This contract confirms that the Gurit lightweight component manufacturing industrialization and recent material developments match quality standards and OEM demand goals,” says Rudolf Hadorn, Gurit’s CEO
