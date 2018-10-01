Gurit to acquire JSB Group

Wind core materials supplier Gurit (Wattwil, Switzerland) announced on Oct. 1 the signing of an agreement to acquire all shares in JSB Group (Ringkøbing, Denmark) for an equity value of DKK 520 million, subject to select closing conditions. JSB Group is the market leader for core material kits for wind turbine blades with seven kitting operations in Denmark, Spain, Turkey, the US, China and a new facility planned to be built in Mexico.

The JSB operations will form a new Gurit business unit for kitting solutions; the JSB name will be retained as a product brand. The move enhances Gurit’s value chain and will allow the company to offer wind energy OEMs a full solution of structural core materials, core material kits and wind turbine blade molds.

JSB Group is held by the private equity fund VC VIII JSB Holding ApS, of which Verdane Capital VIII K/S is the majority owner, and by individual board and management members holding the remaining shares. Closing of the transaction is expected by mid-October 2018.