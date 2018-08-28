Gurit appointed official supplier to Emirates Team New Zealand for America's Cup

Advanced composites specialist Gurit (Zurich, Switzerland) announced Aug. 27 that it has become an official supplier to Emirates Team New Zealand’s 36th America’s Cup defense campaign.

A full range of composite materials, including Gurit’s carbon fiber prepregs and structural core materials for the marine industry, as well as related equipment will be supplied for the build of the AC75 class yachts to be used by Emirates Team New Zealand during the campaign.

This includes Emirates Team New Zealand yachts used for preliminary regattas scheduled to be held in 2019 and 2020, including the America’s Cup World Series and the America’s Cup Christmas Race, as well as Emirates Team New Zealand yachts for the PRADA Cup Challenger Series and the 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada.

Gurit’s support of the marine industry with composite solutions spans more than 30 years – from structural engineering to material selection and supply of advanced composite materials to technical support in finely tuning products to individual specifications.