Global Composites Conference announces call for papers

The Global Composites Conference, jointly hosted by NetComposites (Chesterfield, UK) and the American Composites Manufacturers Association (AMCA, Arlington, VA, US) announced a call for papers March 20. The conference will take place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV, US on 27 - 28 June 2018.
Final abstracts are now being accepted on subjects relating to the advancements and use of composite materials worldwide to include, but not limited to:
- Global composites industry trends
- Global composites technology trends
- Building global networks
- Finance and investment in the composites industry
- Expanding into new territories
- Global sales and marketing, quality management and workforce
Presentations will reach an international audience of professional end-users, decision makers, consultants and divisional heads. Interested parties should submit a 250-word abstract online via http://globalcompositesconference.com/call-for-papers.
The closing date for abstracts is March 29th, 2018.