Global Composites Conference announces call for papers

The Global Composites Conference, jointly hosted by NetComposites (Chesterfield, UK) and the American Composites Manufacturers Association (AMCA, Arlington, VA, US) announced a call for papers March 20. The conference will take place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV, US on 27 - 28 June 2018.

Final abstracts are now being accepted on subjects relating to the advancements and use of composite materials worldwide to include, but not limited to:

Global composites industry trends

Global composites technology trends

Building global networks

Finance and investment in the composites industry

Expanding into new territories

Global sales and marketing, quality management and workforce

Presentations will reach an international audience of professional end-users, decision makers, consultants and divisional heads. Interested parties should submit a 250-word abstract online via http://globalcompositesconference.com/call-for-papers.

The closing date for abstracts is March 29th, 2018.