GE Renewable Energy to acquire Netherlands-based WMC wind turbine test facility

GE Renewable Energy Business, LM Wind Power (Lunderskov Municipality, Denmark) announced on July 18 the planned acquisition of the WMC test facilities in Wieringerwerf, Netherlands. The transaction is expected to close within a few weeks' time subject to certain pre-completion conditions.

The facility will provide rotor hub testing for new GE turbines and also continue to offer blade and other testing, digital tools, research and similar services to the wider wind industry in Netherlands and elsewhere.

LM Wind Power plans to expand and develop the facility over time. The 23 current employees comprise highly-qualified experts in composites and rotor blade testing. All will be retained to help grow the business.

"The new test facilities will further contribute to LM Wind Power's research and development capabilities for the design and manufacture of advanced wind turbine blades and other components," says Duncan Berry CEO, LM Wind Power.