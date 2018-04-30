Ford to use 3D printers from Impossible Objects

Impossible Objects (Northbrook, IL, US) announced April 23 that Ford Motor Company recently purchased two Impossible Objects Model One 3D printing machines to be used by the company for research and development.

“We believe there’s huge opportunity for our technology across the $12 trillion global manufacturing market, and we’re honored to have Ford as a customer,” says Bob Swartz, chairman and founder of Impossible Objects. “We’re looking forward to working with Ford and exploring all the ways the company can use 3D printing at scale.”

Ford joins a growing list of Fortune 500 companies using Impossible Objects’ machines. That list includes Jabil (St. Petersburg, FL, US), a product solutions company providing comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services, which bought a machine in the summer of 2017. The Model One has won several prestigious industry awards, including the Innovation Award at the RAPID + TCT 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing conference, the European TCT Technology Innovation Hardware Award, and the Society of Manufacturing Engineer’s (SME) 2018 Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Award.

Leveraging high-speed 2D graphics technologies, the Model One enables companies to use a range of composite and advanced materials, including carbon fiber, Kevlar and fiberglass together with PEEK and other high performance polymers, to build stronger, lightweight parts at scale.