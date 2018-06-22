Flaris Lar 1 completes final engine tests

Flaris (Podgórzyn, Poland) announced June 22 that Flaris Lar 1 is has completed all ground step and approaches flight testing. In early June the last tests of the FJ33-5A engine were completed at the company’s new hangar at Wroclaw Airport in Wrocław, Poland.

Flaris lar 1 is the world’s smallest business jet with a maximum takeoff mass of 1700 kg. It can accommodate 5 passengers. The entire structure of the plane was built using certified prepregged carbon fiber composites. Its structure is optimized for quick flights at the flight level of 7800m (25 000 ft). The plane’s maximum velocity is 750km/h, and its range - 3000km. The jet is equipped with an FJ33-5A turbofan engine –with an empty weight of 130 kg, the engine’s thrust is 8,5 kN.