FACC Wichita subsidiary earns composites MRO approval

FACC Solutions Inc. (Wichita, KS, US) , a subsidiary of FACC (Ried im Innkreis, Austria), announced on Feb. 7 that it has been granted Foreign Part-145 EASA approvals and certification as a Foreign Repair Station by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), thereby positioning itself as a qualified maintenance service provider for EU registered aircraft. This EASA approval adds to the company’s existing FAA approvals.

FACC notes that the market for MRO services – notably maintenance and repairs of composite systems – is increasingly developing into a promising field of business due to the expanding share of composite structures in new aircraft.

With its infrastructure in Austria and the U.S., FACC says fulfills all technical and official requirements to perform maintenance works on structural components of wings, tail units and engines, as well as in the cabin. With these maintenance approvals and certifications as a design (EASA Part-21 J) and production organization (EASA Part-21 G) held for several years, FACC offers a range of maintenance services in addition to its extensive component portfolio, thereby allowing the company to perform maintenance works such as repairs, modifications and tests of fiber composite aircraft components, regardless of whether the parts, components and systems were produced by FACC or the manufacturer (OEM).

“This approval represents another milestone in the expansion of FACC’s service strategy. As a technology company in the aerospace industry, we have created ideal conditions for sustainably expanding the MRO segment,” says Robert Machtlinger, CEO of FACC. “We are now in a position to reach a larger customer base and offer a wider range of services. Our goal is to provide high-quality services to our customers with maximum flexibility and react to their needs in a fast and precise manner by offering cost-efficient solutions, with reaction times kept to a minimum.“