FACC test laboratory receives ISO certification

FACC subsidiary CoLT Prüf und Test GmbH (St. Martin im Innkreis, Austria) announced Feb. 22 it has successfully been audited according to ISO/IEC 17025 and was recently awarded official accreditation by the Federal Ministry for Digital, Business and Enterprise (BMDW) in recognition of its testing expertise.

CoLT is a test facility providing analysis, qualification and certification services for composite materials and components. FACC thus boasts unique "in-house" testing expertise, but also offers this service externally. CoLT’s customers include companies such as KTM, Greiner Aerospace, EV Group, Thales, Airbus, Boeing and Diehl.

“Strong customer orientation, clear visions and well-defined goals are key factors for economic success," says Christoph Schöndorfer, managing director of CoLT “This is why we are particularly pleased to have been certified in accordance with the strict ISO/IEC 17025 quality standard. This achievement not only demonstrates that a focus on quality guides our way of thinking and acting throughout the entire testing process – we also view this as an important factor contributing to the continuous expansion of our range of services as a proven technology partner for our customers.”

FACC AG is one of the world’s leading companies in the design, development and production of advanced fiber reinforced composite components and systems for the aviation industry. Their range of products extends from structural components for the fuselage and wings to engine components and complete passenger cabins for commercial aircraft, business jets and helicopters. FACC is a supplier to all large aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, Sukhoi, and COMAC, as well as for engine manufacturers and sub-suppliers of manufacturers.