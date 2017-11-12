FACC secures additional order for Bombardier C Series

FACC has secured an order to produce rudders for the new short-haul jet of the Bombardier C Series. The rudders are mainly made from composite (90%), with 10% consisting of metal parts. FACC will fabricate the components in partnership with the Italian aerospace company Leonardo. The order is an important step towards the production of primary aircraft structures and is initially intended for a term of five years.

The first aircraft equipment is planned for delivery in May 2018. FACC will ship the whole rudder to Leonardo in Foggia (Italy), where the component will be integrated into the vertical tail. Rudders serve the purpose of stabilizing and controlling the flight when the plane is in the air. They are movable, thus diverting the air stream into a certain direction according to their positions.

“Technology leadership, as well as the entry into more complex aircraft structures is a key issue in the aviation industry which we have been working on very hard for years. By forcing research and development also in the field of manufacturing primary structures, FACC has gained an international leadership role,” says Robert Machtlinger, CEO of FACC. “This is the main reason why we could win another order for the Bombardier C Series.”

This new order was placed in addition to an order for wing-to-body fairings of the C Series which Bombardier has already awarded to FACC this year. “Through the latest order FACC is able to successfully increase its presence and the order volume for the Bombardier C Series,” says Robert Machtlinger. “After Airbus has recently acquired an interest in the C Series, this order has substantially gained in relevance, since the aircraft has thus become more important in the market and sales are expected to rise.”