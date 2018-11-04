FACC rolls out aftermarket services

FACC (Innkreis, Austria) announced April 11 the aerospace company is tapping into new business areas. Particularly noteworthy are the aftermarket services and airline business. Together with Austrian Airlines, FACC has unveiled its latest product innovation, the “Passenger Luggage Space Upgrade.” This interiors product as well as the new business segment Aftermarket Services were presented at this year’s Aircraft Interiors Expo – AIX – in Hamburg.



FACC’s Aftermarket Services program is based on the company’s expertise in lightweight components and systems and will cover three pillars: Repair, Refurbish and Replace. The three existing divisions - Aerostructures, Engines and Nacelles as well as Cabin Interiors - will be supported with value-added services.

"Both the increasing composite share in aircraft and our specific expertise open up great potential in the repair and maintenance business,” says Robert Machtlinger, CEO of FACC. “The 200% growth in this area at our US location, moreover, shows us that this is the right step to take."

All required approvals, such as EASA.21J for design organizations, AT.21G for production organizations and EASA AT.145 for maintenance organizations as well as FAA and TCCA certifications have already been obtained. The new aftermarket services are offered worldwide, thereby creating greater proximity to customers around the world. In addition to existing well-known OEMs, a new and broader customer base is addressed, which includes airlines, MRO stations, spare parts and service providers as well as other OEMs. The first locations to provide these services are the Group headquarters in Ried, Austria, and the subsidiaries FSI-Montreal in Canada and FSI-Wichita in the USA.

In addition, FACC – together with Austrian Airlines (Schwechat, Austria) – unveiled its latest product innovation, the “Passenger Luggage Space Upgrade.” This Interiors product does not simply improve the look and feel of the upgraded cabin due to the newly designed flaps and latches of overhead stowage compartments; it also boosts its functionality by offering significantly more space whilst saving weight.

The new interiors product as well as the new Aftermarket Services business segment were presented at this year’s Aircraft Interiors Expo – AIX – in Hamburg.