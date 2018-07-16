FACC inaugurates new production facilities

FACC (Innkreis, Austria) celebrated the inauguration of its expanded production facilities in St. Martin im Innkreis on July 14. The expansion affords the company 6,400 m2 of additional production space. With the plant expansion, a EUR 100 million investment, FACC has made an investment in the future while making a clear commitment to Upper Austria where the company employs over 3,000 members of staff. The company expects to create up to 700 additional jobs in Upper Austria over the next three years.

“We are striving to expand our position as one of the leading suppliers of technological composite aerospace systems in the growing aviation industry and in so doing become the technology partner of choice of our global customers,” Robert Machtlinger, FACC CEO, explained in his address.

According to the company its investment program is focused on new technologies, automation, Industry 4.0 and efficiency-enhancing measures.