FACC expands Wichita location

The FACC (Innkreis, Austria) announced on May 9 its subsidiary, FACC Solutions Inc. (Wichita, KS, US), will expand its location. FACC Solutions Inc. provides maintenance for aircraft components in the US and offers aftermarket services with a focus on the modification and repair of components and systems for aircraft. The company offers a portfolio of support services in the MRO business, maintenance and repair of composite systems.

“We see great potential in the repair and maintenance business, which is also reflected in a 200% growth achieved at our US site in Wichita,” says Robert Machtlinger, CEO of FACC.

Major investments are being made in the location, expanding the surface area to 60,000 square feet. With its MRO services, FACC Solutions Inc. addresses airlines, MRO stations, spare parts and service providers, as well as OEMs (aircraft manufacturers) in North, Central and South America. The new area, which is situated close to the present factory, is expected to be in use by early June.

“This additional space enables us to further drive our growth in the field of Aftermarket Services,” says Machtlinger. Due to the efficient infrastructure, both the US subsidiary in Wichita and FACC in Austria meet all technical and regulatory requirements to perform maintenance work on structural components of wings, tail units or engines, as well as in the aircraft cabin.