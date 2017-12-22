Exel Composites, Eze Shoring partner on composite solution for construction

Finland-based Exel Composites Plc worked with UK company Eze Shoring Ltd on a new lightweight, trench shoring concept for the construction industry. Trench cave-ins present a significant danger to workers on a construction site. Shoring is the process of bracing the trench walls to prevent collapse. Based on 30 years of experience working in the construction industry, Glenn Wood, Managing Director of Eze Shoring Ltd and inventor of the new composites concept, recognized that the heavy, complex steel shoring equipment currently in use was in urgent need of improvement. Feedback on his lightweight, simplified composite prototype was highly positive but in order to offer a competitively priced product to the market a cost effective, high volume manufacturing technology was essential. As a world leader in pultrusion technology, with a global presence, Exel Composites was the ideal manufacturing partner.

Following two years of close collaboration with David Val, Business Development Manager, and the Exel design and engineering team, Eze Shoring is now set to introduce its concept worldwide. The versatile Eze Shoring concept consists of four individual glass fiber-reinforced high performance pultruded composite profiles and offers a completely new option for the construction industry.

Eze Shoring recently signed a substantial heads of terms deal with a large global distributor of construction equipment. "Bringing this product to market has been a massive challenge which would not be possible without the expertise of the Exel team," notes Glenn Wood. "Exel's commitment to the development of this product has been phenomenal. With Eze Shoring's global product, Exel Composites' global support and presence, and a global distribution partner, we now have the perfect partnership for success."