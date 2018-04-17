Evonik launches composite polymers for enhancing performance of bone fixation devices

Evonik (Essen, Germany), a global leader for advanced biomaterials and application technology solutions for bioresorbable implants, announced April 17 the launch of its first product grade from a new line of RESOMER composite polymers.



By integrating the osteoconductive properties of calcium-phosphate based additives into its market-leading RESOMER portfolio of bioresorbable polymers, Evonik can further support medical device customers worldwide to enhance the performance of orthopaedic applications used to heal or grow bones.

“Our new line of composites combine the osteoconductive benefits of calcium-based phosphates with a 30 year track record of RESOMER polymers for functionality, biocompatibility, safety and supply security,” says Dr. Andreas Karau, global head of Biomaterials for Evonik. “With elastic modulus properties and tailored degradation profiles that match the natural bone, we look forward to supporting medical device customers to enhance the performance of their bioresorbable implants.”



RESOMER composites feature precise degradation rate profiles and mechanical properties such as elastic modulus that can be tailored to match the natural bone. Such benefits can help to minimize stress shielding for bone fixation devices such as interference screws, suture anchors and fracture plates to encourage faster patient healing.



A range of standard and customizable product grades with calcium-phosphate material options including Hydroxyapatite (HA), beta-tricalcium phosphate (β-TCP) and bicalcium phosphate (BCP) will be available under the RESOMER composite line. The first composite product to be launched by Evonik is RESOMER Composite L 210 S plus 25% HA. Additional standard grades with β-TCP additives are scheduled to be introduced later this year.



RESOMER composites are supplied to customers as ready-to-use pellets that are easy to process for a uniform additive distribution. They are also radiolucent to avoid potential interference with X-ray equipment.