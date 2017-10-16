ENGEL creates new composites division

Injection molding machinery specialist ENGEL (Schwertberg, Austria) has created a new division called ENGEL Composite Systems to support its customers in the project planning and series launch of production systems for the manufacture of fiber-plastic composite components. Further, the company says its Centre for Lightweight Composite Technologies, established in 2012, will focus even more on the interdisciplinary development of new, especially economical processing procedures, and will receive even more comprehensive resources to this end.

The Centre for Lightweight Composite Technologies, in St. Valentin, Austria, was founded to develop fiber-composite technologies in cooperation with customers, partner companies and research institutes, and to enable highly efficient and economical processes for high-volume series production, for example in automobile construction and consumer electronics. "In the past five years, we have achieved a great deal together with our partners," emphasizes Dr, Stefan Engleder, CEO of the ENGEL Group. "Some processes have grown out of the stage of fundamental development and are now being increasingly implemented in customer projects. This trend is reflected in the new structure."

From now on, ENGEL Composite Systems will be responsible for the project planning of composite systems and project execution in all country markets. The new division thus represents an important interface for ENGEL customers between the Centre for Lightweight Composite Technologies, the business units and the automation division. Like the Centre for Lightweight Composite Technologies, ENGEL Composite Systems is based in St. Valentin. Matthias Mayr has taken over the responsibility of the new unit.

Dr. Christoph Steger, CSO of the ENGEL Group, says, “With this, we are ensuring that we can continue to advance with intensity the research and development of new production processes, while also continuing to represent a wide range of technologies.“

The ENGEL Centre for Lightweight Composite Technologies focuses on all current composite technologies as well as advanced technologies ranging from high-pressure resin transfer molding (HP-RTM) and sheet molding compound (SMC), the processing of semi-finished thermoplastic products such as thermoplastic fabric and tapes, through to reactive technologies such as in-situ polymerisation (T-RTM). "We will increase development resources in the course of restructuring," says Engleder.

The new head of the Centre for Lightweight Composite Technologies is Dr.-Ing. Norbert Müller. Bot Mayr and Müller have have been a part of the ENGEL lightweight construction team for many years and are bringing a great deal of experience into their new responsibilities. Peter Egger, the previous head of the Centre for Lightweight Composite Technologies, is transferring to ENGEL Applications Technologies at the corporate headquarters in Schwertberg.

Learn more about ENGEL machinery used in composites manufacturing in this tour with Tri-Mack Plastics.