Employment Opportunity: Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne has announced new growth opportunities with the company. The company is currently seeking applicants for the following positions:
Composite Rocket Motor Case Design Engineers
- Principal Composite Rocket Motor Case Design Engineer
- Specialist Composite Rocket Motor Case Design Engineer
- Senior Composite Rocket Motor Case Design Engineers (2 openings)
Non-Metallics Material & Process Engineers
Composite Rocket Motor Manufacturing Engineers
- Insulation Layup, Compression Molding & Cure Senior Manufacturing Engineers (5 openings)
- Composite Machining Manufacturing Engineer
- Filament Winding, Hand Layup & Cure Engineering Specialist
Competitive salary, benefits and relocation available. Aerojet Rocketdyne is an equal opportunity employer. Minorities, women, veterans and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply. www.rocket.com/careers
