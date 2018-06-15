Employment Opportunity: Aerojet Rocketdyne

 

News Post: 6/15/2018
Aerojet Rocketdyne (Huntsville, AL, US) is a leading provider in solid, liquid, electric and hypersonic propulsion. Long recognized as a developer of new technology, Aerojet Rocketdyne continues to meet emerging propulsion needs, such as relightable, controllable solid divert & attitude control systems, and additive manufacturing.
 
The company is building a new state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing facility in Huntsville, home to its Rocket Shop Advanced Programs and defense-related engineering and program management headquarters. The company’s products such as Standard Missile, THAAD and GMD are critical components of the world’s most significant defense systems and have 100% mission success on more than 60 flight tests and intercepts. Find out more at www.rocket.com/content/aerojet-news.
 
Huntsville has the highest concentration of engineers in the US and is consistently named one of the top 10 places to live in the country. The education system is strong and over 90% of residents choose public schools. Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains and along the Tennessee River, Huntsville offers opportunities for hiking, biking, golfing and water sports, plus a great quality of life and cost of living. Learn more

Aerojet Rocketdyne has announced new growth opportunities with the company. The company is currently seeking applicants for the following positions:

Composite Rocket Motor Case Design Engineers

  • Principal Composite Rocket Motor Case Design Engineer
  • Specialist Composite Rocket Motor Case Design Engineer
  • Senior Composite Rocket Motor Case Design Engineers (2 openings)

Non-Metallics Material & Process Engineers

Composite Rocket Motor Manufacturing Engineers 

  • Insulation Layup, Compression Molding & Cure Senior Manufacturing Engineers (5 openings)
  • Composite Machining Manufacturing Engineer
  • Filament Winding, Hand Layup & Cure Engineering Specialist

Competitive salary, benefits and relocation available. Aerojet Rocketdyne is an equal opportunity employer. Minorities, women, veterans and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply. www.rocket.com/careers

