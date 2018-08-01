ELG's new CARBISO product on display in Japan

ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd. (Coseley, West Midlands, UK) will be exhibiting for the first time at the Automotive World Show in Tokyo from January 17-19, 2018 (Booth E72-110). The company will introduce the trademarked CARBISO range of recycled carbon fiber products for high volume, lightweighting solutions in automotive applications. ELG views its attendance at this world class event as an important step to increasing the company’s exposure and continued expansion into the Japanese automotive market.

Automotive World comprises six targeted shows for OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers seeking the latest technologies in vehicle development. ELG will exhibit within the “Automotive Lightweight Technologies Expo,” a specialist zone focused on the promotion of weight reduction to improve fuel efficiency and performance. ELG Carbon Fibre will showcase its technologies alongside some of the world’s leading component manufacturers and material suppliers, who will present the latest molding and processing technologies for the next generation of cars.

With specialist design and application, ELG’s CARBISO range of recycled carbon fiber products produce lighter, stiffer parts at high volume manufacturing rates while achieving significant cost savings. Milled and precision chopped fibers are highly suitable as reinforcements for injection molding processes and the production of complex parts in fast cycle times. Nonwoven mats, either 100% recycled carbon fiber or hybrid blends with thermoplastic fibers, can be compression molded or processed as SMC or prepreg materials for parts such as chassis panels, floors, roof panels and spare wheel wells.

ELG Carbon Fibre is currently working with a number of European OEMs and Tier 1 manufacturers and supplies at industrial volumes. The Japanese market therefore holds much potential. Frazer Barnes, managing director of ELG Carbon Fibre, says “There is a huge requirement for economical, compact, lightweight passenger cars, including hybrid vehicles, in Japan. ELG Carbon Fibre can supply high volumes of carbon fiber products and deliver the latest high rate processing technologies to satisfy this demand in the most cost efficient method possible.”

Technical experts from both ELG Carbon Fibre Europe and ELG Carbon Fibre Japan will be available to meet with customers and press throughout the show.