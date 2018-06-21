Ecocomp 2019 issues call for papers

NetComposites Ltd. (Chesterfield, UK) has issued a call for papers for its Ecocomp 2019 conference, which will be held June 19-20, 2019 in Binley, UK. With peer-reviewed papers, Ecocomp 2019 will focus on composite materials derived from sustainable sources, explore the future direction of international research and application of sustainable materials, polymers and composites within the academic, industrial and wider social environments.

Prospective authors are invited to submit a 250 word abstract, which should include the contact details of the corresponding author and affiliation of co-authors. For more info or to submit an abstract visit https://ecocomp-conference.com/call-for-papers/ or email info@netcomposites.com.

Closing date for abstracts is October 5, 2018.