Eclipse Composite Engineering announces ISO certification

Eclipse Composite Engineering Inc. (Bluffdale, UT, US), manufacturer of advanced carbon fiber reinforced composites for aerospace, defense, and industrial markets, announced on Oct. 4 that their Utah manufacturing operations have successfully achieved the ISO 9001:2015 international quality standard. Eclipse meets the ISO 9001:2015 standard under the scope of “design and manufacture of composite material items for the United States Military and DoD agencies.”

The Eclipse operation specializes in resin transfer molding (RTM), vacuum infusion and compression molding processes. Eclipse also offers a lightweight, military-grade SATCOM antenna technology under its Pioneer product line.

The ISO 9001:2015 standard is a worldwide standard for excellence in quality management systems, continuous improvement and customer satisfaction. The international standard lets customers and business partners know that an ISO-certified company has the requisite system and safeguards in place to provide the highest quality products and services.