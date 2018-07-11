Domtar partners with Prisma Renewable Composites

Domtar Corporation (Fort Mill, SC, US) announced on July 10 it has acquired a majority interest in Prisma Renewable Composites LLC (Knoxville, TN, US) a company focused on developing advanced materials from lignin and other natural resources.

With its investment, Domtar will help commercialize the process of using lignin to make engineered plastic compounds such as Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) and other high-value fiber and lignin applications.

"Innovation is core to Domtar Biomaterials' growth strategy," says Domtar Biomaterials vice president, Mark DeAndrea. "We're pleased to have the opportunity to partner with an industry leading renewable composite company. Domtar Biomaterials is a bridge between science and commercialization. This investment leverages Prisma's scientific research capabilities and unique product development strategy with Domtar's commercialization and lignin production expertise."

Domtar uses state-of-the-art extruding equipment to deliver commercial-grade lignin in dried, compounded and modified lignin granules/pellets, as well as lignin-polymer blends. The company recently installed a demonstration plant in Ontario, Canada, to show how lignin pellets can potentially be used as a bio-alternative to plastic, chemicals and other petroleum-based products. The company is also exploring potential, capabilities and commercial opportunities for lignin-based graphene and lignin-based carbon fiber.