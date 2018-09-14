DNV GL energy forecast looks to renewables

DNV GL’s (Oslo, Norway) Energy Transition Outlook (ETO) for 2018 is now available. The report provides an independent forecast of energy future through to 2050 in 10 world regions.

A key finding of the report claims that in just over 30 years, 80% of global electricity production will come from renewables. However, according to the ETO, transition to renewable energy isn’t happening fast enough to meet the climate targets of the Paris Agreement. The ETO offers insight into what is needed to speed up energy transition, potential areas for investment (e.g. grids, energy storage, digital solutions), and the impact of electric vehicles.

The report is available for download here.