DLR invests in automated preforming spin-off COPRO Technology GmbH

Lightweight structures are on the rise both in aircraft and automotive manufacturing. So far, it has only been possible to mass-produce these components at great cost. The German Aerospace Center (Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt; DLR) has granted COPRO Technology GmbH the license for a new, economical manufacturing technology. By doing so, it establishes a new player that specializes in automated, continuous roll forming of CFRP preforms. DLR has in return acquired a corporate shareholding in the firm, which was founded in October 2016.

One of DLR's strategic aims is to reinforce its support for start-ups and successfully promote these by means of corporate investments. "We are delighted that our institute has spawned another new company, which takes innovations from the research stage through to cost-efficient CFRP production," says Martin Wiedemann, Director of the DLR Institute of Composite Structures and Adaptive Systems. "The plant technology developed by the COPRO Technology founders at the Institute makes it extremely economical to form profile geometries from textiles, which can be used in a wide variety of lightweight construction applications. The potential of this system technology is manifold and the Institute will continue to support its development in the future."

COPRO simplifies the manufacturing process for CFRP components

Future economical composite manufacturing is based on automated production systems with smart process control and direct quality monitoring during the production process. Highly stressed lightweight structures, such as aircraft fuselage stiffeners or car roof support, largely consist of continuous profiles. Manufacturing these from lightweight materials, such as fiber-reinforced composites, is a challenge due to their complex curvatures.

Until now, it has only been possible to automatically produce composite profiles using expensive winding, weaving and pressing processes. "Even complex, three-dimensional profile geometries can be efficiently and cost-effectively manufactured using the COPRO-Technology," says Wiedemann. "The COPRO-Technology patented at DLR uses rotating pairs of rollers. Semi-finished textiles are continuously formed into preform profiles by rollers rotating with variable speeds."

