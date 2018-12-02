Daher opens third Moroccan facility

Daher (Paris, France) on Feb. 6 inaugurated its new plant in Tangier at a ceremony attended by Moulay Hafid Elalamy, Morocco's Minister of Industry, Trade and the Digital Economy, along with Daher’s CEO, Didier Kayat, and chairman, Patrick Daher. The new site, says Daher, includes composites manufacturing and strengthens the company’s position in Morocco as an aircraft manufacturer, equipment supplier and service provider. It follows a first site in Tangier in 2001 and a second in Casablanca in 2007.

The new plant sits just 500m from the first facility, in the Tangier Free Zone, near the airport. It will support the ramp-up in production for international aerospace programs partnered by Daher and provide a platform to better meet the needs of customers like Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Dassault.

The site represents an investment of more than €15 million as part of Daher's ongoing development in Morocco. It covers about 10,000m2, giving Daher a total of 30,000m2 of production facilities in the country. The new plant will eventually employ more than 250 people, adding to the 550-strong workforce at the other two sites.

Kayat says, "Training, job quality, strict compliance with relevant process and production standards, geographic proximity and overheads were all deciding factors in choosing to expand our industrial footprint in Morocco. Our business development policy also provides support for our employees in the country, who benefit from a program to build skills and provide training in Daher quality and safety."

Production at the new Tangier plant began in Q3 2017 and covers Daher's full range of aerospace expertise in metal and composite structures and parts for the aircraft engine environment.