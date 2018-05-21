CTC Global and Pakistan Cables partner to manufacture ACCC Conductor

CTC Global (Irvine, CA, US) and Pakistan Cables Ltd. (Karachi, Pakistan) announced May 21 a partnership to produce, distribute, market and sell ACCC electrical conductor in Pakistan. Pakistan Cables Ltd. is the country’s first and leading manufacturer of wires, cables, overhead conductors, copper rod, PVC compound and aluminum profiles in Pakistan.

CTC Global will provide Pakistan Cables Ltd. with CTC Global’s patented carbon fiber ACCC composite core in a range of sizes. Pakistan Cables will manufacture and deliver ACCC conductors tailored to meet the needs of Pakistan’s electric transmission and distribution utilities.