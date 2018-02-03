C.R. Onsrud announces new CNC fabrication center

C.R. Onsrud (Troutman NC), a leading American manufacturer of CNC machine tools, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new, 55,000sf fabrication center. The new facility houses the functions of turning raw materials into the base, columns, bridges and other components of the CNC machine.

“Today, the CNC machine is at the heart of nearly every product being manufactured – everyday products we as consumers purchase, most likely started life with parts or components machined on a CNC,” says director of business development, Jeff Onsrud.

The company engineers and builds CNC platforms in various shapes and sizes, tailor-made to the needs of some of the leading brands in aerospace, automotive and other advanced materials. The company also produces high-end products for a large number of wood and plastic industry customers.

“This new facility provides the company much needed space to house people and resources, allowing us to continue meeting demand and exceeding the expectations of our customers,” says Bill Onsrud vice president of engineering.

Joining the Onsrud family at the ribbon-cutting ceremony were a list of dignitaries including NC Representative, John Fraley; US Senator Thom Tillis’ regional representative, James Estes and a number of local, regional and state economic development professionals. “North Carolina is proud of companies like C.R. Onsrud” says Representative Fraley, “and we should be working to support them and other North Carolina (American) manufacturers as we continue to grow and prosper here in the Tarheel state.”