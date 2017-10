CompositesWorld’s SourceBook issues final free listing campaign appeal

CompositesWorld, the publisher of CompositesWorld magazine, is in the final stage of preparation for publication of its annual print version of its composites industry buyer’s guide, the SourceBook.

SourceBook 2018 will mail, Dec. 1, to more than 27,500 professionals who supply composite products and subcomponents in dozens of end-markets.

“We’re near the end of our renewal campaign but we still have a number of companies who have been with us for years but haven’t updated their listings for the SourceBook 2018 directory,” reports Mike Musselman, the SourceBook’s managing editor.

“It’s important to note,” Musselman adds, “we do not simply rerun listings year after year. Our readers and Web visitors deserve accurate, up-to-date information. If the supplier does not renew its listing, the listing does not appear in the print SourceBook. And, beginning in 2018, those who haven’t responded within the past two years will be removed from our Web-based listing as well.”

Suppliers still have a few days to get their listings updated. Appended below is a list of all the companies that, as of today, Oct. 17, 2017, have listed with us at some time in the past, but have not requested that their listing appear this year in SourceBook 2018.

“We encourage anyone whose company is on this list to contact us immediately to ensure that their listing is up-to-date and included in SourceBook 2018,” says Musselman. “The process is done online and could take less than a minute.”

Suppliers on this list who wish to renew their listings should contact Mike Musselman within the next 48 hours at mike@compositesworld.com