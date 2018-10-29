Composites UK releases FRP bridge design guide

Composites UK (Berkhamsted, UK) has announced the launch of its document “FRP Bridges – Guidance for Designers” through CIRIA (Construction Industry Research and Information Association, London, UK), funded by Highways England (Guildford, UK) and Network Rail (London, UK).

The guide shares the history of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) bridges in the UK together with key learning points relating to FRP materials, the manufacturing process, design criteria and sustainability considerations.

The document, based on structural Eurocodes currently in development and guides from materials manufacturers, aims to help bridge engineers to understand FRP materials and how they can use them effectively in modern bridge construction.

The document is free to download from CIRIA’s website.