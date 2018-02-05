Composites UK opens entries for 2018 Industry Awards

Composites UK announced April 30 it has opened the entry process for its 2018 Composites Industry Awards at its Annual Conference in Rotherham, UK.



The eight categories are:

Innovation in composite design, materials and manufacturing.

Employer of the year

Employee of the year

Trainee/apprentice of the year

Health and safety award

Environmental/sustainability award

There will also be a special award on the evening presented to someone who has shown an outstanding contribution to the UK composites industry.



Entry is open to both members and non-members of the Association; the only criteria is that the application must be made by a UK company.



The deadline for entries is 30th June 2018, with judging taking place over the summer. A shortlist of two companies/individuals per category will then be revealed in September. Those selected will be invited to attend the awards dinner on October 31 where the winners will be announced, with those shortlisted in the Innovation categories being given the opportunity to present in a dedicated forum session at the neighboring Advanced Engineering Show on the same day.



Information can be found on the Composites UK website including case studies of previous winners and this year’s entry forms.