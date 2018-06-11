Composites UK joins EuCIA

The European Composites Industry Association (EuCIA, Brussels, UK), the European platform for the composites industry, announced June 8 the expansion of its membership with the addition of Composites UK (Hertfordshire, UK), the trade association for the UK composites industry.

EuCIA represents European national composites associations, as well as industry-specific sector groups, at EU level. Composites UK's mission is to encourage growth and development of the UK composites industry, promoting the best practice use of composite materials.

Composites UK's Chairman, Chris Taylor, notes that one of the association's primary roles involves representing the industry's interests in ever more complex legislation, and this is a key factor in its decision to join EuCIA.

"We need to have a stronger voice in the legislative decisions taken beyond the UK and as Brexit approaches being part of a European organisation is now more relevant than ever," he explains.

"We are delighted to welcome Composites UK as the latest National Member of EuCIA," states Robert Frassine, President of EuCIA. "EuCIA has successfully raised the visibility of composites at EU level and we actively advocate for a balanced legislative environment for the industry. We look forward to a fruitful exchange of information and strengthened collaboration with Composites UK."