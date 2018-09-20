Composites UK announces 2018 Industry Awards shortlist

Composites UK (Hertfordshire, UK) has revealed its shortlist for the 2018 composites industry awards, which will be presented at the annual awards dinner on Oct. 31 at the National Motorcycle Museum in Birmingham, UK, coinciding with the Advanced Engineering Show.



The 2018 shortlisted entries for each award are as follows (announced in alphabetical order):

Innovation in Manufacture – Mouldbox | Rockwood Composites

Innovation in Design – GRM Consulting | TWI Limited

Innovation in Materials – Graphene Composites Limited | Gurit (UK) Ltd

Trainee/Apprentice Award – Aaron Johnson, Leonardo Helicopters | Daniel Pheasant, Pentaxia

Employer of the Year – MHI Vestas | MPM Limited

Employee of the Year – Wendy Charlesworth, GRP Solutions | Ben Jennings, Group Rhodes Limited

The winner of the Environmental/Sustainability Award is TRB Lightweight Structures, who submitted an outstanding entry for developing a significantly lighter and green alternative to an aluminium honeycomb rail door leaf.



An award for Outstanding Contribution to the Composites Industry will also be presented on the evening to a person who has gone above and beyond in their work to further UK composites.



The shortlisted entries for the innovation award categories will be showcasing their work at an open forum presentation session at the Advanced Engineering Show on Wednesday Oct. 31.



For more information visit www.compositesuk.co.uk/awardsdinner2018