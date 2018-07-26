Composites sessions at Additive Manufacturing Conference 2018

Registration is now open for the Additive Manufacturing Conference (AMC 2018), scheduled for September 11-12, 2018. This year’s conference is returning to North America’s largest manufacturing event, the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS), at Chicago, IL’s, McCormick Place.

With a program curated by the editors of Additive Manufacturing Magazine, the conference focuses on industrial applications of 3D printing and additive manufacturing technologies for making functional components and end-use production parts. Presenters and exhibitors include HP, UL, Jesse Garant Metrology, Desktop Metal, Hybrid Manufacturing and others.

This year’s conference is expanding its focus with regard to materials. Austin Schmidt, president of Additive Engineering solutions is presenting a session titled “Putting Large Scale Additive to Work in Composites.” The abstract for the session follows:

As the technology ecosystem for large scale additive matures, we are beginning to see tooling applications get proven out in a variety of industries. The ability to output commodity pellet material, in multi-meter dimensions, with outputs of 10’s to 100’s of pounds an hour allows for economical use of the technology in numerous applications within the composites industry. In the first part of this talk we will discuss the expanding ecosystem around large scale additive. First, we will cover what equipment is needed to get into large scale additive (Printer, 5 axis Machining Center, Inspection equipment etc). Second, we will look at different commodity thermoplastic materials (ABS, PC, PET-G, PPS, Ultem, Noryl) and their respective applications. Finally, we will review what coatings are available to aid in the manufacturing of production ready tools. In the second part of this talk we will look at two case studies. The first case study will compare how printing and machining of a 48” x 30” composite layup tool resulted in significant cost savings compared to a traditionally manufactured tool out urethane tooling board. In the second case study, we will look at how large-scale additive was used to go from design, to printing, to machining, to pulling a successful carbon fiber part in 72 hours.

In addition, Dimitris Katsanis, founder and CEO of Metron Advanced Equipment Ltd. is presenting a session comparing like-for-like additive manufactured lightweight parts made from titanium alloys and from carbon fiber.

Additive Manufacturing Conference registration includes:

Access to all Additive Manufacturing Conference technical sessions

A pass to the IMTS 2018 exhibit hall – featuring more than 2,400 exhibitors, including the Additive Manufacturing Pavilion

Professional networking during meals, breaks and the reception

Conference Proceedings

Agenda and registration information is available at www.additiveconference.com. Use the discount code CW and receive a $100 discount when registering.

Direct inquiries can be sent to Justin Combs, Marketing Manager, jcombs@gardnerweb.com/ 800-950-8020.