Composites Overmolding conference agenda set

CompositesWorld (Cincinnati, OH, US) announced April 16 that the agenda is set for its Composites Overmolding 2018 conference, which will be held June 13-14, 2018, at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Diamond Center, in Novi, MI, US.

Keynoting this year’s conference will be Patrick Blanchard, technical leader for Lightweight Materials at the Ford Research & Innovation Center (Palo Alto, CA, US). Blanchard’s presentation is entitled, “Opportunities for Hybrid Design and Challenges to Implementation.”

In addition, there will be confirmed presentations from the Thermoplastic composites Research Center (TPRC, Enschede, The Netherlands), Fraunhofer ICT (Pfinztal, Germany), Dell (Round Rock, TX, US), Fibrtec (Atlanta, TX, US), PolyOne (Avon Lake, OH, US), the Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI, Knoxville, TN, US), SABIC (Pittsfield, MA, US), SGL Composites GmbH, Moldex3D (Chupei City, Taiwan), Victrex (Thornton Clevelys, UK), RocTool (Le Bourget du Lac, France), Arburg (Loßburg, Germany), Surface Generation (Rutland, UK), and others. For the complete agenda, including abstracts, please visit www.compositesovermolding.com

As the demand for reduced cycle times in processing composites for automotive, aerospace and industrial industries increases, so does the need for innovative, reliable machinery to process overmolding materials. Sponsors and exhibitors to date include Prospect Mold (Cuyahoga Falls, OH, US), SABIC, R&M International (Fort Washington, PA, US), Victrex, Shocker Composites (Wichita, KS, US) and Roctool.

Join CW and sponsors at Composites Overmolding 2018 and get updated on new developments in this growing, innovative manufacturing process to help you mold better parts in less time to meet the needs of these important markets.

For more information on the conference or to register, visit www.compositesovermolding.com or contact Scott Stephenson, conference director, by e-mail at scott@compositesworld.com, or by phone at +207-344-8818.