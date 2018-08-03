Composites One and IACMI partner for Road2Composites workshop

Registration is now open for Road2Composites: Scaling Up Innovation, an automotive-themed workshop being presented April 17-18 in Detroit, MI, US by Composites One (Arlington Heights, IL, US), the Closed Mold Alliance and Magnum Venus Products (Knoxville, TN, US), in partnership with the Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI, Knoxville, TN, US), one of eight organizations comprising the National Network of Manufacturing Innovation.

This is the second year in a row that Composites One and IACMI will be partnering on Road2Composites. “We developed that workshop to help prepare the next generation of composites professionals in the automotive and transportation markets, and ensure that our industry’s current workforce was up to speed on the latest technologies,” says Composites One director of marketing communications Marcy Offner,

“We now have the opportunity to build on our success and provide attendees with a deeper dive into scale-up, light weighting and high-volume composites products and processes,” she adds. The workshop will be held at a venue specially designed for that purpose – the IACMI Scale Up Research Facility (SURF), a massive manufacturing innovation center in Detroit that opened October 2017.

At this year’s event, subject matter experts will lead scale-up focused discussions and demos covering such topics as Compression Molding, SMC and 3D printed tooling, as well as Injection Molding and Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics Molding. Also on the agenda are presentations on CAD/CAM, Tooling Design, Light RTM and Injection, High Pressure RTM, Prepreg and more. Kicking off the event will be a keynote presentation by Pratt & Miller, a well-known automotive firm whose successful motorsports operation has evolved into an innovative, full-service engineering and low volume manufacturing company.

Road2Composites: Scaling Up Innovation is the first of four educational workshops being held in 2018 in partnership with IACMI. Other sessions this year include:

Advanced Composites Use in Wind Energy Technology, NREL, Denver, CO, US – June 5-6

Pultrusion Workshop, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, US – August 21-22

Composites Hands-On Training, Dayton, OH, US – Nov. 14-15

For registration and more information, please go to www.road2composites18.eventbrite.com.