Composites Evolution launches prepreg business

Composites Evolution (Chesterfield, UK) announced March 1 the launch of its new prepregging business following a major investment in new prepreg manufacturing facility.

All of Composites Evolution’s prepregs, for both component molding and tooling applications, will now be marketed under the brand name Evopreg. The range includes epoxy prepregs and bio-based phenolic-substitute prepregs based on fabrics of carbon, glass, flax, basalt and aramid.

“We are passionate about working with designers and end-users to better exploit the benefits of composites in their products. The expansion of our team, our in-house manufacturing capability and our new range of prepreg products will help us to achieve our goal of becoming a leading and preferred supply partner for the composites sector,” says Gareth Davies, Composites Evolution’s commercial manager.

Composites Evolution will be exhibiting at JEC World in Paris on 6th-8th March 2018 on Stand S72, Hall 6.