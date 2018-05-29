Chomarat North America achieves AS 9100 certification

Chomarat North America (Williamston, SC, US), the Chomarat Group’s (Le Cheylard, France) US facility specializing in Advanced Composites reinforcements, announced May 28 it has been awarded AS 9100 certification. The new certification covers aerospace quality management systems and follows the Group’s development strategy relative to quality and risk management.

With this certification, Chomarat North America follows in the footsteps of the Group’s French plants that were certified to ES 9100 in 2012. The facility now meets the strict criteria set by the market for high performance composites reinforcements for the aerospace industry.