CFRP employed in oil control valve

An Asian automaker has replaced machined aluminum with a unique carbon fiber-reinforced composite in an injection molded oil control valve within the variable valve timing system that controls engine intake and exhaust. The high-performance thermoplastic valve (2-8 valves per vehicle depending on engine size) reduces cost and weight and improves engine response time, hence engine performance. Called Sumiploy CS5530 resin, the polymer is produced by Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) and sold in North America by Sumitomo Chemical Advanced Technologies LLC (Phoenix, AZ, US).

Sumiploy resin is a formulation of Sumitomo’s SumikaExcel polyethersulfone (PES) resin plus chopped carbon fiber and a proprietary additive package that is said to boost wear resistance and dimensional stability. The resulting high-performance composite reportedly offers good thermal resistance, good dimensional stability and long-term creep resistance over a broad temperature range, good impact strength, chemical resistance to aromatic hydrocarbons like gasoline, ethanol, and engine oil, inherent flame retardance, and high environmental stress-crack resistance (ESCR). Unlike many other high-temperature thermoplastics that are challenging to mold, Sumiploy CS5530 resin is high-flow, reportedly making it easier to mold high-precision 3D geometries in thin walls.