Carbon fiber hot rod sets new record

On Oct. 2 at Bonneville Salt Flats, UT, US. Team Vesco’s Turbinator II recorded a 503 mph mark and averaged 493 mph in the measured mile.
In September the vehicle eclipsed the previous 458 mph World Record clocking a 482.646 mph certified National Record in T-3 Class during the World of Speed time trials hosted by the Utah Salt Flats Racing Association (USFRA).
The carbon fiber vehicle’s engine is powered by a Lycoming T3 turbine tuned by Advanced Turbine Services. A bespoke reduction gear case distributes horsepower to all four wheels simultaneously.
