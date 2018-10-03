Carbon fiber hot rod sets new record

After breaking the land speed world record in September, Team Vesco’s Turbinator II has gone on to exceed 500 mph.

On Oct. 2 at Bonneville Salt Flats, UT, US. Team Vesco’s Turbinator II recorded a 503 mph mark and averaged 493 mph in the measured mile.

In September the vehicle eclipsed the previous 458 mph World Record clocking a 482.646 mph certified National Record in T-3 Class during the World of Speed time trials hosted by the Utah Salt Flats Racing Association (USFRA). 

The carbon fiber vehicle’s engine is powered by a Lycoming T3 turbine tuned by Advanced Turbine Services. A bespoke reduction gear case distributes horsepower to all four wheels simultaneously. 

