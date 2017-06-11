Carbon Fiber emphasizes automation in composites manufacturing

CompositesWorld’s Carbon Fiber conference, Nov. 28-30 at the Belmond Charleston Place in Charleston, SC, features several presentations this year focusing on the application of automation in composites fabrication operations.

Dr. Rainer Rauh, Airbus Group, is presenting “Advancements in Digital Tools for Automated CFRP Processing,” focusing on the use of inline quality inspection to save time and reduce costs in carbon fiber composite manufacturing processes. He will describe systems currently being launched into production facilities and how detected defects are stored into a database with information like position, size and type, along with pressure and temperature. The data are then being analyzed and visualized to create maximum benefit for productivity.

Marc Thimon, Composite Alliance Corp. (CAC), is presenting “Intelligent Automated Control and Verification of Ply Placement in Robotic Preforming.” He will discuss the successful development of a robotic preforming cell product line at CAC and new capabilities added to its Intelligent Automation control software. This solution is in line with a strategy to provide more complete integrated solutions to customers. Thimon will review how the Intelligent Automation control system will be able to recognize each ply referenced in a database from kits in a storage area, detect its position (ply recognition and identification) and drape it at the right position.

In “Advanced Technologies for Production of Composite Products,” Dimitar Bogdanoski of Mikrosam AD will discuss his company’s use of filament winding and automated fiber placement (AFP) and automated tape laying (ATL) to developed highly automated work cells for the manufacture of CNG tanks, LPG tanks and many other products.

Charles Anderton, CGTech, is presenting “Roadmap to Automated Composites Manufacturing,” in which he will review the business case for automation, considerations of machine type, material selection, and personnel changes, and through an example case study, help attendees determine the appropriateness of automation for their composites manufacturing operations.

