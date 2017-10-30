Carbon Fiber conference emphasizes recycling

CompositesWorld’s Carbon Fiber 2017 conference, Nov. 28-30 at the Belmond Charleston Place in Charleston, SC, US, will feature a panel designed to closely evaluate the technologies and markets for the recycling of uncured and cured composite materials.

Abstract: Carbon fiber recycling technologies have been investigated for some time, and many have proved viable. Whether second-use carbon fiber material is recycled/derived from out-of-spec prepreg, solvent extraction or pyrolysis, barriers to commercially viable markets and widespread adoption remain. How are producers of scrap carbon fiber working with recyclers today to overcome these hurdles? What is the biggest barrier to a larger market? Is there money to be made in the recycling business or are subsidies and taxes going to be required? Are there any large-scale industrial pull applications on the horizon? Are product standards a solution? With so many fiber types and recycling processes out there, how can industrial-scale recycling happen?

The panel, moderated by Geoff Wood, Fellow & VP innovation at Composite Recycling Technology Center (CRTC, Port Angeles, WA, US), includes:

Fraser Barnes, ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd.

Tia Benson Tolle, The Boeing Co.

Mark Janney, Carbon Conversions

Akihiko Kitano, Toray

Anthony Vicari, Lux Research Inc.

Mark Voss, General Motors

Carbon Fiber 2017 is the preeminent conference on carbon fiber and the expanding role of this material in the composites industry. The conference offers you cutting-edge information and access to industry experts in streamlining manufacturing costs, market outlooks and forecasting, and more.

