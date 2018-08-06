Carbon Fiber 2018 issues call for papers

The Carbon Fiber 2018 conference, presented by CompositesWorld, is forming its agenda for the event to be held Dec. 4 – Dec. 6, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla in San Diego, CA, US.

The conference will provide an objective, comprehensive forum to discuss new developments for carbon fiber in emerging industrial markets, such as wind energy, marine and construction, as well as in traditional markets, such as aerospace and sporting goods. Discussions will focus on methods to streamline manufacturing costs in both industrial and aerospace applications and the outlook for consumption in markets with significant potential for growth.

There is currently an open call for papers for the Carbon Fiber 2018 conference. Click here to submit an abstract for consideration. The call for papers will close on September 11th, 2018.

This year’s keynote presentation will be delivered by Brett Schneider, president of Global Fibers for Hexcel (Stamford, CT, US). Co-chairs for the event are Eric Haiss, executive vice president of Continental Structural Plastics (Auburn Hills, MI, US), and Merlin Theodore, ​director of the Carbon Fiber Technology Facility at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (Oak Ridge, TN, US).

Sponsors of this year’s event to date include Harper International (Buffalo, NY, US), Cygnet Texkimp (Cheshire, UK), Hexcel (Stamford, CT, US), Izumi International Inc. (Greenville, SC, US), McCoy (Monroe, NC, US), A&P Technology (Cincinnati, OH, US) and Abaris Training (Reno, NV, US).

In addition to the conference programming, there is an optional preconference seminar on Dec. 4 on “The Market for Thermoplastic CFRPs in Aerospace and Automotive Applications” given by Chris Red of Composites Forecasts and Consulting LLC (Mesa, AZ, US) and Mike Favaloro of CompositeTechs LLC (Amesbury, MA, US).