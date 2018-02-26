CAMX 2018 call for abstracts

Make your plans now to attend and present at CAMX -The Composites and Advanced Materials Expo at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, TX from October 15-18, 2018. Authors and presenters of accepted papers and presentations receive discounts on CAMX registration, and are published in the CAMX proceedings.

There’s still time to submit your abstract for an education session or technical paper for presentation at CAMX 2018. Abstract submissions must be received by March 2.

Submit your abstract here.

Share your expertise with over 8000 members of the international composites and advanced materials community. Want additional recognition? Check out submission criteria and deadlines for the Awards for Composites Excellence and the CAMX Award here.