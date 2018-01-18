Call for papers: UTECH North America Polyurethanes 2018

Organizers of UTECH North America 2018, the independent polyurethanes conference and trade show taking place at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, NC, on Sept. 11-13, 2018, announced a call for papers to be presented during its three-day strategic conference. Submissions must be received by Jan. 28, 2018, in order to be considered.

The conference will cover a range of topics relevant to the polyurethane industry, including new product development, the opening of new markets, developments in raw materials, polyurethanes systems, processing equipment and manufacturing technologies. Subjects will range across the whole polyurethanes industry and include business strategy, materials, processing, design, legislation and regulation, sustainability, research, development and innovation.

Prospective speakers will be asked to identify the session for which they wish to be considered. Session topics include: sustainability, automotive, machinery and processing, flexible foam developments, rigid foam developments, CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers) and polyurethanes science. Determining which papers are selected for presentation will include the overall advancement of and contribution to polyurethane industry knowledge, a sound evidence base, timeliness and relevance, value to the industry, objectivity and originality.

Individuals or organizations wishing to present a paper at the UTECH North America 2018 conference should send the speaker’s name, job title, company name, contact details, paper title, and a brief synopsis to conference organizer, Donna Bushell at dbushell@crain.com.