Call for papers for 14th World Pultrusion Conference

The European Pultrusion Technology Association (EPTA) will present the 14th World Pultrusion Conference March 1-2, 2018 in Vienna, Austria. The conference is the largest specialized event on pultrusion in Europe.

The presentations are to document innovations in the following subject areas of pultruded reinforced plastics:

Market development in Europe, U.S., Asia

Innovative applications

Sustainability: Technical possibilities, recycling, etc.

Raw materials

Development of fibers

Development of resins

Construction / Testing / Calculation

Processes

The presentation language will be English. Deadline for paper submission (title, short abstract, speaker name and address) is October 27, 2017 to info@pultruders.com