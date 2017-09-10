Call for papers for 14th World Pultrusion Conference

The European Pultrusion Technology Association (EPTA) will present the 14th World Pultrusion Conference March 1-2, 2018 in Vienna, Austria. The conference is the largest specialized event on pultrusion in Europe.

The presentations are to document innovations in the following subject areas of pultruded reinforced plastics:

  • Market development in Europe, U.S., Asia
  • Innovative applications
  • Sustainability: Technical possibilities, recycling, etc.
  • Raw materials
  • Development of fibers
  • Development of resins
  • Construction / Testing / Calculation
  • Processes

The presentation language will be English. Deadline for paper submission (title, short abstract, speaker name and address) is October 27, 2017 to info@pultruders.com

