Call for papers for 14th World Pultrusion Conference

The European Pultrusion Technology Association (EPTA) will present the 14th World Pultrusion Conference March 1-2, 2018 in Vienna, Austria. The conference is the largest specialized event on pultrusion in Europe.
The presentations are to document innovations in the following subject areas of pultruded reinforced plastics:
- Market development in Europe, U.S., Asia
- Innovative applications
- Sustainability: Technical possibilities, recycling, etc.
- Raw materials
- Development of fibers
- Development of resins
- Construction / Testing / Calculation
- Processes
The presentation language will be English. Deadline for paper submission (title, short abstract, speaker name and address) is October 27, 2017 to info@pultruders.com
