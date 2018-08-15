Bye Aerospace receives order for 30 Sun Flyer 2s

Bye Aerospace (Denver, CO, US), the developer of the Sun Flyer family of high-tech all-electric, composite material airplanes, announced on Aug. 13 it has received a 30-aircraft order from a large Colorado-based training fleet partner, Aspen Flying Club (Englewood, CO, US).

George Bye, CEO of Bye Aerospace, said the partnership with Aspen Flying Club is a key step in the process to integrate the benefits of electric aviation at Centennial Airport (Englewood, CO, US), currently the second-busiest general aviation airport in the country.

Other recent purchase deposits and reservations for Bye Aerospace’s Sun Flyer 2 and the four-seat Sun Flyer 4 have been received from international customers in Norway, Israel, Hong Kong, New Zealand, British Columbia and Germany.

