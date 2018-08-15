Related Topics:
Bye Aerospace (Denver, CO, US), the developer of the Sun Flyer family of high-tech all-electric, composite material airplanes, announced on Aug. 13 it has received a 30-aircraft order from a large Colorado-based training fleet partner, Aspen Flying Club (Englewood, CO, US).
George Bye, CEO of Bye Aerospace, said the partnership with Aspen Flying Club is a key step in the process to integrate the benefits of electric aviation at Centennial Airport (Englewood, CO, US), currently the second-busiest general aviation airport in the country.
Other recent purchase deposits and reservations for Bye Aerospace’s Sun Flyer 2 and the four-seat Sun Flyer 4 have been received from international customers in Norway, Israel, Hong Kong, New Zealand, British Columbia and Germany.
Editor PickSD Mines' composite material demonstrated at composite bridge contest
Students engineered the design of the 2nd place winning bridge using a proprietary composite sheet material invented by a team of researchers at SD Mines.
News
SDSU students to develop 3D printing materials for International Space Station
SABIC and Nottingham Spirk partner to accelerate innovation development
Bye Aerospace receives order for 30 Sun Flyer 2s
University of Miami recognized for bridge reinforced with composite materials
SD Mines' composite material demonstrated at composite bridge contest