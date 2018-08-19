BriskHeat partners with AeroNed B.V. for hot bonder calibration and repair services in Europe

BriskHeat (Columbus, OH, US), provider of flexible heating, insulating and temperature control solutions, announced on Aug. 17 that AeroNed B.V. (Rotterdam, the Netherlands) is now the authorized location for BriskHeat’s ACR hot bonder calibrations and repair in Europe. AeroNed B.V. will perform these services for BriskHeat’s ACR 3 Hot Bonders and ACR MiniPRO Hot Bonders.

BriskHeat ACR hot bonders control the heat and vacuum for on-the-spot composite and metal bond repairs/cures. These systems are portable and self-contained; allowing mobility for in the field repairs used in aircraft repair, wind turbine blade repair and a variety of industries like automotive and marine in applications such as recreational vehicles, racing and sporting goods.

According to Daan Korenhoff, commercial director for AeroNed B.V. “The first calibrations and repairs have successfully been performed in [AeroNed B.V.’s] new workshop, and several AeroNed B.V. technicians have been trained by BriskHeat to guarantee the highest quality standards for repairs and calibrations.”



Within the coming months, AeroNed B.V. will also open a showroom to display BriskHeat products including hot bonders, heating blankets and vacuum/debulking tables.