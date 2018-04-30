Boeing and Triumph extend composite parts agreement for 787 Dreamliner

Triumph Group Inc. (Berwyn, PA, US) announced April 25 that it has reached an agreement with Boeing (Chicago, IL, US) to extend its current long-term agreement to supply composite detail and assembly parts for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Under the agreement, Triumph Aerospace Structures’ business based out of Milledgeville, GA, US will continue production of composite parts for the 787, section 47/48 fuselage to be shipped directly to Boeing’s North Charleston, SC, US facility for integration into the aft body section of the airplane.

“We are extremely pleased with our composites team in Milledgeville for their staunch performance and commitment to customer service over the years. This long-term extension award for composite parts at our Milledgeville site supports our strategic initiative to drive organic growth and build long-term stability for the company,” says Pete Wick, executive vice president of Triumph Aerospace Structures. “It is also an integral step in further strengthening our partnership with Boeing.”

Since the original contract award in 2009, Triumph has provided composite frame assemblies and details for more than 745 Dreamliner airplanes. Triumph Group provides substantial content for the 787 program spanning cabin insulation, ducting, electric brake actuation, actuation for cargo and landing gear doors, and main and nose landing gear extension, in addition to composite and metal structural components and assemblies.

Triumph’s Milledgeville site serves as the company’s Center of Excellence for composite work and assemblies. Its product lines include acoustic engine nacelles, flight control surfaces and fuselage support structures.