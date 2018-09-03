BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe features CFRP roof

BMW (Munich, Germany) announced March 6 a Concept M8 Gran Coupe that, like the BMW Concept 8 Series before it, shows off BMW’s new design language, headlined by expressive surfacing that accentuates the car’s dynamism through its bodywork.

The BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe has a roof made from carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) – which lowers the car’s centre of gravity both visually and physically – and aerodynamically optimised exterior mirrors. The brawny air intakes on the car are also made from CFRP.

Even when viewed from a distance, the proportions of the BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe radiate the car’s dynamic character. A long wheelbase, long bonnet, flowing roofline and short tail create an elegantly sporty coupe silhouette. Around the C-pillars, north of the rear wheels, the roof flows into the rear by means of elegantly sculpted fins.

“The BMW 8 Series will take over as the new flagship model of the BMW line-up and, as such, combines unsurpassed sportiness and elegance,” says Adrian van Hooydonk, senior vice president of BMW Group Design. “The BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe offers a look ahead to the most exotic and alluring variant of the new BMW 8 Series.”